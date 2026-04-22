No charges will be filed in the fatal shooting of 3 people at Detroit gas station

DETROIT (AP) — No charges will be filed in the fatal shootings of three people at a Detroit gas station after a middle-of-the-night car crash following an illegal drag racing event, authorities said Wednesday.

There is not enough evidence to overcome a self-defense claim by the 22-year-old suspect, the Wayne County prosecutor’s office said.

Lester Owens III, 24, Jasmine Sheeler, 24, and sibling Trevor Sheeler Jr., 25 — all from Detroit — were killed early Sunday.

Occupants of both cars were at an illegal drag racing event that was broken up by police, Assistant Chief F.D. Hayes told WDIV-TV.

After leaving that scene, their car was involved in a collision, and the Sheelers and Owens — at least one of whom was armed — followed the other car to a gas station where they physically confronted its driver and passengers, the prosecutor’s office said.

“The suspect who was seated in the rear of the vehicle fired a weapon, fatally wounding the three victims,” the prosecutor’s office said. “Under Michigan law, a person can use deadly force if they reasonably believe it is necessary to prevent imminent death or serious bodily harm to themselves or others.”

Police recovered multiple guns at the scene. The suspect had a license to carry a gun.