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How major US stock indexes fared Thursday 4/23/2026

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By AP News

U.S. stocks pulled back from their record heights on a shaky Wall Street.

The S&P 500 fell 0.4% Thursday to halt its weekslong rally. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.4%, and the Nasdaq composite fell 0.9%.

Tesla helped drag the market lower on concerns about how much it’s spending to build factories. Stocks also took a hit after the price for a barrel of Brent crude to be delivered in June briefly jumped above $107. Uncertainty continues about what will happen with the Iran war. That sent the S&P 500 suddenly down as much as 1.3% before it trimmed its loss.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 fell 29.50 points, or 0.4%, to 7,108.40.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 179.71 points, or 0.4%, to 49,310.32.

The Nasdaq composite fell 219.06 points, or 0.9%, to 24,438.50.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 10.28 points, or 0.4% to 2,775.10.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 17.66 points, or 0.2%.

The Dow is down 137.11 points, or 0.3%.

The Nasdaq is down 29.98 points, or 0.1%.

The Russell 2000 is down 1.80 points, or 0.1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 262.90 points, or 3.8%.

The Dow is up 1,247.03 points, or 2.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,196.51 points, or 5.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 293.19 points, or 11.8%.

The Associated Press

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