2 killed and 3 injured in shootings at shopping center north of Dallas, police say

CARROLLTON, Texas (AP) — A man shot five people in Texas on Tuesday, killing two of them, after meeting at a shopping center north of Dallas, police said.

It was not a random act of violence and the attacker knew the victims, Carrollton Police Chief Roberto Arredondo said.

“It was a known business relationship. We are still working through trying to identify his causes,” Arredondo said.

After a short chase on foot, the 69-year-old suspect, Seung Han Ho, was arrested about 4 miles (6 kilometers) away at a grocery store, police said. It was not immediately known if he had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.

Police were at a nearby apartment complex where Ho was listed as having recently lived. Neighbors said they didn’t recognize the name.

Shortly after the shooting, officers with their guns drawn walked past doors at K Towne Plaza in an area of Carrollton known as Koreatown. Agents from the FBI and another federal agency were among law enforcement at the scene.

Carrollton, population 130,000, is 20 miles (32 kilometers) north of Dallas. More than 4,000 residents are of Korean descent, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

In the last 20 years, it has grown into a thriving Koreatown for the metro Dallas area, thanks to Korean investors. It’s anchored by big-box businesses like H Mart as well as dozens of restaurants serving everything from Korean fried chicken to shaved ice desserts.

The city is also home to multiple Korean churches from Baptist to Presbyterian.

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AP reporters Rebecca Boone in Boise, Idaho, Claudia Lauer in Philadelphia and Ed White in Detroit contributed to this story.

By JAMIE STENGLE

Associated Press