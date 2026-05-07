Trump-appointed FEMA Review Council proposes sweeping changes to federal disaster support

A council meant to reform the Federal Emergency Management Agency proposed Thursday a series of long-awaited changes to the disaster recovery body that stop short of the administration’s promises to dismantle it, but could reduce the number of disasters the federal government supports and the amount of money it doles out.

The council appointed by President Donald Trump approved a highly anticipated report that recommends sweeping changes to federal disaster support and outlines ways the Trump administration could potentially put far more responsibility on states, tribes and territories for disaster preparedness, response and recovery.

It proposes upending how the federal government determines which disasters to support, how FEMA pays states and other governments for disaster recovery costs, and what kind of FEMA assistance survivors receive, among other reforms. Nearly 6,000 attendees watched the meeting virtually.

“These recommendations are all about accelerating federal dollars, streamlining the process, making it less bureaucratic so that Americans can get the help they need on the worst day of their lives,” said former Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, a council member.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said in the council’s meeting on Thursday that the report offered him “a clear direction and an oversight of an agency that is in need of reform, but is still mission capable.”

The recommendations will now be sent to Trump, though many of the reforms would require congressional action.

The White House did not immediately respond to questions about whether Trump endorses the recommendations or what actions the administration might take next.

Major changes to how states and survivors receive aid

Among the council’s most significant recommendations is a proposal to change how states, tribes and territories receive federal support after disasters.

FEMA currently reimburses states and others after disaster recovery work is done, at a minimum cost share of 75%. It proposed changing that to an upfront payment model where states receive money within 30 days of a disaster, with a potential for another payment further down the line if costs far exceed initial estimates.

Which disasters qualify for federal support would also change. Major disaster declarations are at the discretion of the president, but are informed by FEMA damage assessments and a per-capita formula that weighs costs against local population. The council recommends instead establishing a “parametric threshold,” in which a pre-defined set of metrics for a disaster can trigger federal support.

Survivors would also see major changes to how they receive FEMA aid. The council proposed offering survivors a one-time payment instead of offering multiple channels of rental, repair and replacement assistance, and limiting housing assistance to those whose homes are rendered uninhabitable.

FEMA would focus its survivor aid on emergency housing, and move away from long-term housing assistance, giving states the options to run their own housing programs while adhering to federal standards.

“States, figure it out,” said council member and Florida emergency management director Kevin Guthrie. “Do what’s best for you.”

Other recommendations include shifting most flood insurance policies away from the National Flood Insurance Program, which is over $20 billion in debt, to the private market, and continuing to align premium costs more closely to risk.

A bumpy road to a final report

Trump created the FEMA Review Council by executive order shortly after his second term began, on the same day he proposed eliminating FEMA after touring destruction wrought by Hurricane Helene in North Carolina. He has threatened to dismantle the agency and has repeatedly said he wants to push more responsibility for disaster preparedness, response and recovery to the states.

The 12-person council is co-chaired by Mullin and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. It is made up of current and former officials and emergency managers from predominantly Republican-led states.

Emergency managers, local leaders, nonprofits involved with disaster management and survivor groups have anxiously awaited the council’s report, which was due roughly six months ago but was delayed as former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and council members clashed over drafts.

Noem, who was widely criticized for delaying FEMA aid to states, was fired and replaced by Mullin in March.

The final recommendations seemed to move away from at least one of the most controversial reforms included in past drafts: Cutting the FEMA workforce by 50%, a recommendation included in a December draft reviewed by The Associated Press.

By GABRIELA AOUN ANGUEIRA

Associated Press