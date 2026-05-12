‘The Voice’ contestant Ephraim Owens will sing ‘America the Beautiful’ before the Indianapolis 500

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Ephraim Owens, an Indianapolis native who competed on television’s “The Voice,” will sing “America the Beautiful” before the Indianapolis 500 on May 24, race organizers announced Tuesday.

It marks the second straight year Owens has been selected to sing the song before IndyCar’s biggest race of the season. He also sang the national anthem at the 2024 Brickyard 400.

“Ephraim’s love for his home state of Indiana is just as evident as his passion and talent for musical performance,” Indianapolis Motor Speedway President Doug Boles said in a statement. “Ephraim has performed several times at IMS, and his performance of ‘America the Beautiful’ will be an important and moving tribute to our country as we celebrate America’s 250 and the traditions of the Indy 500.”

Owens is best known for his work on Season 24 of “The Voice,” when all four coaches turned their chairs during his blind audition performance of Labrinth’s “Beneath Your Beautiful.” In the end, Owens picked John Legend to be his coach with help from his daughter Evelyn Ann, who is now 6 1/2 years old.

Owens was sent home in the next round but has continued to perform publicly and is becoming a fan favorite at the Brickyard.

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