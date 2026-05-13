Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
77.9 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday 5/13/2026

Sponsored by:

Add us as a preferred source
By AP News

A rebound for technology stocks led Wall Street to records, even though the majority of U.S. stocks fell following another discouraging update on inflation.

The S&P 500 rose 0.6% Wednesday and topped its prior all-time high set early this week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 0.1%, and the Nasdaq composite climbed 1.2% to its own record.

Nvidia and other tech stocks led the way, a day after stumbling in an industrywide swoon. Most other stocks weakened after a report showed inflation at the U.S. wholesale level was significantly worse last month than economists expected.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 rose 43.29 points, or 0.6%, to 7,444.25.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 67.36 points, or 0.1%, to 49,693.20

The Nasdaq composite rose 314.14 points, or 1.2%, to 26,402.34.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 1.10 points, or less than 0.1% to 2,843.93.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 45.32 points, or 0.6%.

The Dow is up 84.04 points, or 0.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 155.27 points, or 0.6%.

The Russell 2000 is down 17.28 points, or 0.6%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 598.75 points, or 8.7%.

The Dow is up 1,629.91 points, or 3.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,160.35 points, or 13.6%.

The Russell 2000 is up 362.02 points, or 14.6%.

The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.