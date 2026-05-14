How major US stock indexes fared Thursday 5/14/2026

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The U.S. stock market rose to more records after Cisco Systems joined the parade of companies reporting fatter profits for the start of 2026 than analysts expected.

The S&P 500 climbed 0.8% Thursday to set an all-time high for a second straight day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.7% and finished a day above the 50,000 level for the first time since the war with Iran began. The Nasdaq composite added 0.9% to its own record.

Cisco led the way after talking up demand it’s seeing from AI and other customers, while oil prices held relatively steady.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 rose 56.99 points, or 0.8%, to 7,501.24.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 370.26 points, or 0.7%, to 50,063.46.

The Nasdaq composite rose 232.88 points, or 0.9%, to 26,635.22.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 19.15 points, or 0.7% to 2,863.09.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 102.31 points, or 1.4%.

The Dow is up 454.30 points, or 0.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 388.15 points, or 1.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 1.88 points, or 0.1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 655.74 points, or 9.6%.

The Dow is up 2,000.17 points, or 4.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,393.23 points, or 14.6%.

The Russell 2000 is up 381.18 points, or 15.4%.

The Associated Press