Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Partly Cloudy
84.9 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday 5/20/2026

Sponsored by:

Add us as a preferred source
By AP News

The U.S. stock market bounced back after pressure eased on Wall Street from the bond market and oil prices gave back some of their big gains.

The S&P 500 climbed 1.1% Wednesday, its first rise in four days. The index is not far from the all-time high it set last week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 1.3%, and the Nasdaq composite rallied 1.5%.

Stocks got a lift from easing yields in the bond market, which halted their sharp recent climbs on worries about inflation. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell back below 4.60% as the price of Brent crude oil dropped 5.6%.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 rose 79.36 points, or 1.1%, to 7,432.97.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 645.47 points, or 1.3%, to 50,009.35.

The Nasdaq composite rose 399.65 points, or 1.5%, to 26,270.36.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 70.29 points, or 2.6% to 2,817.36.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 24.47 points, or 0.3%.

The Dow is up 483.18 points, or 1%.

The Nasdaq is up 45.21 points, or 0.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 24.07 points, or 0.9%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 587.47 points, or 8.6%.

The Dow is up 1,946.06 points, or 4%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,028.37 points, or 13%.

The Russell 2000 is up 335.46 points, or 13.5%.

The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Central Sierra Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.