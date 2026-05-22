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How major US stock indexes fared Friday 5/22/2026

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By AP News

The U.S. stock market closed out its eighth straight winning week.

The S&P 500 climbed 0.4% Friday and pulled closer to its all-time high set in the middle of last week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.6%, and the Nasdaq composite climbed 0.2%.

Ross Stores, Workday and Zoom Communications helped drive the market higher after reporting stronger profits than analysts expected. Such reports are keeping stocks near records even after a survey showed sentiment among U.S. households fell to a record low on worries about inflation caused by the war with Iran.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 27.75 points, or 0.4%, to 7,473.47.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 294.04 points, or 0.6%, to 50,579.70.

The Nasdaq composite rose 50.87 points, or 0.2%, to 26,343.97.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 25.77 points, or 0.9% to 2,869.23.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 64.97 points, or 0.9%.

The Dow is up 1,053.53 points, or 2.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 118.83 points, or 0.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 75.93 points, or 2.7%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 627.97 points, or 9.2%.

The Dow is up 2,516.41 points, or 5.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,101.98 points, or 13.3%.

The Russell 2000 is up 387.32 points, or 15.6%.

The Associated Press

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