US-Apple-Books-Top-10

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Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List)

1. Ironwood by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown and Company)

2. The Deal by Elle Kennedy (Elle Kennedy Inc.)

3. The Mistake by Elle Kennedy (Elle Kennedy Inc.)

4. The Score by Elle Kennedy (Elle Kennedy Inc.)

5. Tom Clancy Rules of Engagement by Ward Larsen (Penguin Publishing Group)

6. The Calamity Club by Kathryn Stockett (Spiegel & Grau)

7. Yesteryear: A GMA Book Club Pick by Caro Claire Burke (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

8. Theo of Golden by Allen Levi (Atria Books)

9. The Fourth Option by Jack Carr (Atria/Emily Bestler Books)

10. Our Perfect Storm by Carley Fortune (Penguin Publishing Group)

Top Paid Audiobooks (US Bestseller List)

1. Yesteryear: A GMA Book Club Pick: A Novel (Unabridged) by Caro Claire Burke (Penguin Random House, LLC)

2. The Fourth Option (Unabridged) by Jack Carr (Simon & Schuster Digital Sales…)

3. The Deal (Unabridged) by Elle Kennedy (Audible)

4. Project Hail Mary (Unabridged) by Andy Weir (Audible)

5. The Boyfriend by Freida McFadden (Dreamscape Media)

6. Strangers: A Memoir of Marriage (Unabridged) by Belle Burden (Penguin Random House, LLC)

7. The Calamity Club: A Novel by Kathryn Stockett (INaudio, LLC)

8. Theo of Golden (Unabridged) by Allen Levi (Simon & Schuster Digital Sales…)

9. A Parade of Horribles: Dungeon Crawler Carl, Book 8 (Unabridged) by Matt Dinniman (Audible)

10. Ironwood by Michael Connelly (Hachette Audio)

By The Associated Press