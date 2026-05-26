Michigan house explosion leaves 1 dead and another in critical condition

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan house explosion early Tuesday left one person dead and one in critical condition, authorities said.

Authorities have not yet determined what caused the fire and explosion, which happened around 4 a.m. in Plainfield Township, north of Grand Rapids.

When authorities arrived, the home was destroyed and the debris was on fire, according to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office. One person was dead.

Two neighbors pulled a woman out of the home after hearing her yelling.

“I had to get in there and get her out,” one of the neighbors, Tim Johnson, told WOOD-TV. He said they “grabbed her arms and pulled her out as far as we could.”

The woman was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The blast shook Johnson’s house and he had second-degree burns on his head and a hand.