How major US stock indexes fared Thursday 5/28/2026

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U.S. stocks pushed to more records as companies like Dollar Tree, Snowflake and Hormel Foods kept piling up profits.

A tentative deal to extend the ceasefire in the war with Iran by 60 days also helped lift the market and rein in oil prices on Thursday.

The S&P 500 added 0.6% to its all-time high set the day before after drifting between small gains and losses in the morning. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose less than 0.1%, and the Nasdaq composite climbed 0.9%, also adding to their own records from a day earlier.

Treasury yields eased in the bond market.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 rose 43.27 points, or 0.6%, to 7,563.63.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 24.69 points, or less than 0.1%, to 50,668.97.

The Nasdaq composite rose 242.74 points, or 0.9%, to 26,917.47.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 16.63 points, or 0.6% to 2,936.57.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 90.16 points, or 1.2%.

The Dow is up 89.27 points, or 0.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 573.50 points, or 2.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 67.34 points, or 2.3%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 718.13 points, or 10.5%.

The Dow is up 2,605.68 points, or 5.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,675.48 points, or 15.8%.

The Russell 2000 is up 454.66 points, or 18.3%.

The Associated Press