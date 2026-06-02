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How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday 6/2/2026

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By AP News

The U.S. stock market added to its records as winners of the artificial-intelligence boom keep driving higher.

The S&P 500 rose 0.1% Tuesday, edging past the previous all-time high it set a day earlier. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.4%, and the Nasdaq composite rose less than 0.1%.

Marvell Technology leaped to its biggest gain on record after Nvidia’s CEO suggested it could be the next company to be worth $1 trillion. But Alphabet weighed on the market after the parent company of Google said it’s raising $80 billion to help pay for its AI investments. Oil prices rose.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 rose 9.82 points, or 0.1%, to 7,609.78.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 228.91 points, or 0.4%, to 51,307.79.

The Nasdaq composite rose 7.09 points, or less than 0.1%, to 27,093.90.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 26.20 points, or 0.9% to 2,931.96.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 29.72 points, or 0.4%.

The Dow is up 275.33 points, or 0.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 121.28 points, or 0.4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 12.63 points, or 0.4%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 764.28 points, or 11.2%.

The Dow is up 3,244.50 points, or 6.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,851.91 points, or 16.6%.

The Russell 2000 is up 450.06 points, or 18.1%.

The Associated Press

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