How major US stock indexes fared Thursday 6/4/2026

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Wall Street rallied after falling oil prices and yields in the bond market eased the pressure on U.S. stocks.

The S&P 500 rose 0.4% Thursday for its 10th gain in the last 11 days, a day after dropping from its all-time high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average soared 1.7% to a record, and the Nasdaq composite slipped 0.1%.

Banks and small companies helped lead the way after oil prices fell close to 3% and Treasury yields dipped. They more than made up for weakness among some influential AI stocks, which sank despite a strong profit report from Broadcom.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 rose 30.63 points, or 0.4%, to 7,584.31.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 874.86 points, or 1.7%, to 51,561.93.

The Nasdaq composite fell 23.02 points, or 0.1%, to 26,830.96.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 41.81 points, or 1.4% to 2,935.33.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 4.25 points, or 0.1%.

The Dow is up 529.47 points, or 1%.

The Nasdaq is down 141.66 points, or 0.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 15.99 points, or 0.5%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 738.81 points, or 10.8%.

The Dow is up 3,498.64 points, or 7.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,588.97 points, or 15.4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 453.42 points, or 18.3%.

The Associated Press