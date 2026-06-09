How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday 6/9/2026

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More sudden reversals for high-flying artificial-intelligence stocks sent Wall Street reeling.

The S&P 500 fell 0.3% Tuesday after careening between an early gain of 1% and a midday loss of 2.3%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 0.2%, and the Nasdaq composite sank 1%.

Indexes swung lower after companies selling computer chips, memory and other building blocks of the AI boom broke from early gains to losses. The drops for AI stocks drowned out the benefit of lower oil prices, and most stocks in the S&P 500 rose. Treasury yields edged lower in the bond market.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 fell 19.08 points, or 0.3%, to 7,386.65.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 86.10 points, or 0.2%, to 50,872.11.

The Nasdaq composite fell 250.84 points, or 1%, to 25,678.82.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 11.60 points, or 0.4% to 2,867.02.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 2.91 points, or less than 0.1%.

The Dow is up 5.33 points, or less than 0.1%.

The Nasdaq is down 30.61 points, or 0.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 33.52 points, or 1.2%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 541.15 points, or 7.9%.

The Dow is up 2,808.82 points, or 5.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,436.83 points, or 10.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 385.12 points, or 15.5%.

The Associated Press