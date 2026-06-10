Gunman kills 4 people at suburban Detroit house, including parents and brother, police say

LIVONIA, Mich. (AP) — A 25-year-old man killed four people at a house in suburban Detroit, including his parents and brother, and quickly surrendered when police arrived, authorities said Wednesday.

“We don’t know why this happened,” though the suspect had a “contentious relationship” with his parents, said Livonia police Chief Tom Goralski.

“Whether that had anything to do with what occurred, we don’t know yet,” he said.

Officers who were dispatched to a house Tuesday afternoon found the parents, Sterling Pierce, 58, and Holly Kimball, 53, in the backyard with gunshot wounds, Goralski said.

Tanner Pierce, 22, and Tanner’s 21-year-old girlfriend were discovered shot in a bedroom, he said.

When police arrived, the suspect emerged from the house “with his hands above his head and his fingers interlocked. … The subject responded and indicated that he had shot his family,” Goralski said.

The chief said police had no record of responding to any trouble calls at the home.

“This is a tragic event for our city,” Goralski said.