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Police in the Bahamas arrest 5 cruise ship passengers from the US after a brawl

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By AP News

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Authorities in the Bahamas say they have arrested five cruise ship passengers from the United States who were accused of assaulting police officers and resisting arrest in the Caribbean archipelago.

Police said in a statement on Tuesday that the three women and two men became involved in a fight involving several cruise ship passengers at the port in Nassau, the capital of the Bahamas. The incident occurred on Monday evening.

Officials said a “violent struggle” ensued at a police station after officers prepared to search the five suspects arrested. One woman was accused of throwing a chair through a glass door and shattering it. One man was accused of then kicking out the remaining glass and trying to escape, police said in a statement.

Four police officers were injured, including one who was seriously injured in his left shoulder and was taken to the hospital, authorities said.

The five suspects remain in custody, and police said the investigation is ongoing.

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