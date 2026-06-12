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Ford recalls more than 250,000 Focus models because engines can stall unexpectedly

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By AP News
US Ford Recall

US Ford Recall

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Ford is recalling more than 250,000 vehicles that were incorrectly repaired under a previous recall meant to fix a problem that caused the engine to stall while driving.

The recall includes 255,404 Ford Focus automobiles, model years 2012-2018. Ford said the canister purge valve may malfunction, causing the engine to stall unexpectedly while driving, increasing the risk of crash and injury.

To fix the problem, dealers will provide a powertrain software update free of charge.

Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed July 6. Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332.

Ford’s number for this recall is 26S40. The National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration’s number for this recall is 26V369. The original NHTSA recall number for this issue is 18V735.

Vehicle identification numbers involved in this recall will become searchable on NHTSA.gov on July 6.

The Associated Press

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