Police arrest a suspect in a shooting at an Ohio festival that wounded 12

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Police in Ohio have arrested a suspect in a shooting that wounded 12 people at a crowded neighborhood street festival last weekend.

Eljay Crisp-Carr, 20, was taken into custody Thursday and charged with 11 counts of felonious assault. Court documents do not list an attorney for him and no one answered a call to a phone number associated with him Friday morning.

The gunfire broke out Saturday during the Old West End Festival in Toledo at a park filled with tents, music and food trucks in a neighborhood dotted with Victorian homes. Police said a fight between rival groups apparently escalated into two people shooting at each other, although they were not among the wounded.

In a criminal complaint filed in Toledo Municipal Court, a detective described video showing Crisp-Carr participating in the fight. After another man started shooting, Crisp-Carr moved away from the group but then turned and opened fire, the detective wrote. He was seen firing indiscriminately into the crowd, the detective wrote.

The detective said she used witness statements, social media and law enforcement photos to identify Crisp-Carr. Authorities have issued an arrest warrant for the other suspect, Ka Nye Taylor, but he hasn’t been caught.

Hundreds of people were attending the annual festival in a historic district of Toledo, a city on the western edge of Lake Erie about 55 miles (90 kilometers) southwest of Detroit. Organizers canceled the event’s second day because of the shooting.

The violence sent terrified bystanders fleeing while others rushed to help the injured alongside medics and police. The victims ranged from teenagers to one person in their 60s.

At a news conference Tuesday, the police chief and other city officials praised officers and good Samaritans who quickly offered help to the victims.

“We saw strangers who were shocked and frightened by the violence they just saw, they jumped into action,” said Chief of Fire and Rescue Allison Armstrong. “They helped others by placing tourniquets, dressing wounds, applying pressure and comforting those victims until additional help could arrive.”

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Ramer reported from Concord, New Hampshire.

By JOHN SEEWER and HOLLY RAMER

Associated Press