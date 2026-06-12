How major US stock indexes fared Friday 6/12/2026

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U.S. stocks rose after oil prices fell again, and SpaceX soared in its highly anticipated debut on Wall Street.

The S&P 500 rose 0.5% Friday. The Dow added 0.7%, and the Nasdaq composite gained 0.3%.

Stocks got a lift from a 3.4% drop for Brent crude oil’s price, as hopes remain for a potential U.S.-Iran deal to get oil flowing globally again. SpaceX soared 19.2% in its first day of trading, suggesting investors still have plenty of demand for AI-related stocks. Other AI stocks were mixed following their sharp swings over the last week.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 37.16 points, or 0.5%, to 7,431.46.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 353.51 points, or 0.7%, to 51,202.26.

The Nasdaq composite rose 79.18 points, or 0.3%, to 25,888.84.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 22.96 points, or 0.8% to 2,943.99.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 47.72 points, or 0.6%.

The Dow is up 335.48 points, or 0.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 179.41 points, or 0.7%.

The Russell 2000 is up 110.49 points, or 3.9%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 585.96 points, or 8.6%.

The Dow is up 3,138.97 points, or 6.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,646.85 points, or 11.4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 462.09 points, or 18.6%.

The Associated Press