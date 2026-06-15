Alfredo sauce distributed to dozens of states recalled due to potential salmonella contamination

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal health officials have issued a recall for alfredo sauce distributed to dozens of U.S. states by a supplier because of potential salmonella contamination.

The sauce was voluntarily recalled by the supplier because it contained a dry milk powder ingredient that was possibly contaminated with salmonella, according to a U.S. Food and Drug Administration enforcement report. There were 913 cases recalled and each of those cases contained 12 sealed bags of sauce, with each bag weighing over 3 pounds (1.36 kilograms), the FDA said.

The Coffee Connexion Co. Inc., based in Lebanon, Tennessee, voluntarily recalled the sauce, the FDA said. The company didn’t immediately return a call to The Associated Press on Monday.

The recall, which was initiated last month, was designated earlier this month by the FDA as its highest risk category: one in which there was a reasonable probability that the product could cause serious adverse health issues or death.

Symptoms of salmonella poisoning usually occur within 12 to 72 hours of eating food contaminated with the bacteria. They include diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps and typically last four to seven days. Children, people older than 65 and those with weakened immune systems can develop severe infections.

The FDA did not immediately respond Monday to a request for additional information.