How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday 6/16/2026

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Oil prices sank again, while U.S. stocks drifted to a mixed finish near their all-time highs.

The S&P 500 slipped 0.6%, though it was nearly evenly split between rising and falling stocks. The Dow gained 0.6% to hit another record, while the Nasdaq composite fell 1.2%.

Drops for several influential AI stocks weighed on the market. They’ve been leading the market up and down amid worries their stock prices shot too high.

Brent crude’s price dropped below $80 per barrel for the first time since early March as optimism continues following a tentative deal on the U.S.-Iran war.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 fell 42.94 points, or 0.6%, to 7,511.35.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 328.64 points, or 0.6%, to 51,999.67.

The Nasdaq composite fell 307.60 points, or 1.2%, to 26,376.34.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 25.89 points, or 0.9% to 2,939.19.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 79.89 points, or 1.1%.

The Dow is up 797.41 points, or 1.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 487.50 points, or 1.9%.

The Russell 2000 is down 4.80 points, or 0.2%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 665.85 points, or 9.7%.

The Dow is up 3,936.38 points, or 8.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,134.35 points, or 13.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 457.29 points, or 18.4%.

The Associated Press