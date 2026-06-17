Save on gas with these five Edmunds-recommended used plug-in hybrid vehicles

Are you looking to buy a vehicle that will help you avoid today’s high gas prices? A plug-in hybrid electric vehicle might be the answer. These are hybrid vehicles that drive like a regular hybrid but have a rechargeable battery that lets you drive a short distance on all-electric power. Frequently charging the battery at home can significantly reduce your gasoline use. The issue many shoppers encounter, however, is price. A new plug-in hybrid is typically a lot more expensive than a regular hybrid. That’s where buying a used plug-in hybrid comes into play.

To help people considering a used plug-in hybrid, the car experts at Edmunds have identified five models across different vehicle categories that are among the best used plug-in hybrids you can buy. They’re all less than 8 years old, and many will have less than 50,000 miles. Pricing will vary depending on vehicle condition, but we’ve estimated what you can expect to pay at nationwide retailers such as CarMax and Carvana.

Small car: 2023-2024 Toyota Prius Prime

Toyota redesigned the Prius for the 2023 model year, giving the thrifty little hatchback a stylish design, improved performance and fresh technology. The Prius Prime is the plug-in hybrid version of the car, capable of traveling up to an EPA-estimated 45 miles on electricity before the gas engine fires up and provides up to 52 mpg for the rest of the trip. Available in SE, XSE and XSE Premium trim levels, the Prius Prime offers 220 horsepower for zippy acceleration. Add its hatchback design, which provides more cargo space than a sedan, and a used 2023-2024 Prius Prime is an excellent daily commuter and weekend errand-runner.

2023 Prius Prime estimated price: $30,000

Compact SUV: 2022-2025 Hyundai Tucson Plug-in Hybrid

Choosing a plug-in hybrid SUV gives you more interior room than a Prius for passengers and cargo, but it comes at the cost of driving range and efficiency. Nevertheless, a 2022-2025 Hyundai Tucson Plug-in Hybrid provides up to an EPA-estimated 33 miles of electric range while offering 35 mpg in combined city and highway driving. All-wheel drive is standard, and the turbocharged powertrain supplies a robust 261 horsepower for quick acceleration. Cargo space is generous at 66.3 cubic feet, and the Tucson Plug-in Hybrid offers impressive infotainment, safety and convenience technologies.

Average 2022 Tucson Plug-in Hybrid estimated price: $29,000

Three-row SUV: 2022-2025 Kia Sorento Plug-in Hybrid

Sometimes, you need a third-row seat. If that requirement crops up infrequently and you want a plug-in hybrid SUV, consider the 2022-2025 Kia Sorento Plug-in Hybrid. It’s not as big as a typical family-size three-row SUV, but its small third-row seat accommodates kids and shorter adults for quick trips when necessary. Leave it folded down, and a Sorento Plug-in offers up to 45 cubic feet of cargo space. Its turbocharged 261-horsepower powertrain gets up to an EPA-estimated 32 miles of electric range and up to 34 mpg when driven as a hybrid. If your budget allows, get a 2025 model for its updated styling, interior and technology.

2022 Kia Sorento Plug-in Hybrid estimated price: $30,000

Luxury SUV: 2021-2025 BMW X5

Most used X5s have a regular gas engine, but BMW also sells a plug-in hybrid version. Notably, steep depreciation puts a BMW X5 within budget range for many shoppers looking for a used plug-in hybrid. The 2021-2023 X5 plug-in hybrid’s powertrain provides an EPA-estimated 31 miles of electric range and 20 mpg in hybrid mode. BMW updated the powertrain for the 2024 and 2025 X5s to get 39 miles of range and 22 mpg. All X5s have roomy seating for up to five people in a practical and luxurious midsize package.

2021 X5 plug-in hybrid estimated price: $35,000

Performance car: 2018-2020 Porsche Panamera

When you think of Porsche, you probably think of its iconic 911 sports car. But strange as it sounds, you can also get a plug-in hybrid. The Panamera is the brand’s flagship luxury sedan and its available 4 E-Hybrid trim level has a plug-in powertrain. These cars are a rare find, but it’s possible to get one for less than $50,000. The 4 E-Hybrid clocks a Porsche-estimated 0-60 mph acceleration time of 4.4 seconds. At an estimated 14-16 miles, the electric range isn’t impressive, but it can return up to 23 mpg while providing a more thrilling driving experience than most other plug-in hybrids.

2018 Porsche Panamera plug-in hybrid estimated price: $44,000

Edmunds says

Plug-in hybrids may come in all shapes and sizes, but they all have one thing in common: They’re a great way to dip your toes into the electric vehicle pool without completely giving up the convenience of gasoline. Charge them each night when energy rates are low, and they will undoubtedly reduce your fueling bills over time.

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This story was provided to The Associated Press by the automotive website Edmunds.

Christian Wardlaw is a contributor at Edmunds.

By CHRISTIAN WARDLAW of Edmunds