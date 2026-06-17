Trump’s pick to lead FEMA pledges to be ‘fair and reasonable’ in assessing disaster aid requests

WASHINGTON (AP) — Cameron Hamilton, President Donald Trump’s nominee to lead the Federal Emergency Management Agency, pledged to senators Wednesday to be “fair and reasonable” in assessing requests for disaster aid as he seeks to run an agency roiled by the administration’s threats to dismantle it.

Hamilton led FEMA briefly last year until he was fired after defending its existence. His nomination comes as the Republican administration has increasingly signaled it is backing away from promises to dismantle an agency that has been heavily criticized by the president.

Hamilton was named temporary head in January 2025, just days before the president floated the idea of “getting rid” of FEMA. Hamilton had never been a state or local emergency management director and had himself publicly criticized FEMA in the past.

Once on the job, he said he was concerned about threats to abolish the agency. At a House hearing last year, he said he did not “believe it is in the best interest of the American people to eliminate” FEMA. He was fired the next day.

“My focus will be to ensure that FEMA is objective, is fair and reasonable, follows the law, and is consistent” in how it reviews disaster declaration requests, Hamilton told Michigan Sen. Gary Peters, the top Democrat on the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee. Peters had asked about partisanship in granting major disaster declarations.

Hamilton, who did not give an opening statement, was one of 10 nominees being considering by the committee. Among the others were Trump’s pick for deputy director of the Office of Management and Budget, Hal Duncan, and administrator of the Transportation Security Administration, David Cummins.

Peters criticized the committee chairman, Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., for scheduling so many nominees at once, saying that made it more difficult for senators to properly screen them.

“The lineup today severely limits our ability to have transparency for the American public,” Peters said. He noted that Hamilton was among two nominees whose FBI background investigations were not yet complete, and that two others had not submitted their financial disclosure reports.

Paul said the committee would only vote on the nominees when their financial and background checks were complete.

If confirmed, Hamilton would be the principal adviser to Trump and Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin on emergency management. FEMA is part of the Department of Homeland Security.

He would be FEMA’s first permanent administrator in Trump’s second term. The agency has gone through four temporary leaders, including Hamilton’s brief tenure from in 2025 from January to May.

Hamilton would take over an agency still reeling from Kristi Noem’s turbulent leadership at DHS. FEMA’s workforce has been worn down by mass staff departures, policies that hamstrung operations and a protracted DHS shutdown.

Hamilton will need to ensure that FEMA is prepared for summer disaster season, while answering to Trump, who is likely to expect major changes after a council he appointed recommended sweeping moves at the agency.