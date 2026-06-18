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Average 30-year U.S. mortgage rate falls to 6.47%, tracking lower bond yields as Iran war winds down

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By AP News
Mortgage Rates

Mortgage Rates

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WASHINGTON (AP) — The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate fell this week, tracking Treasury yields that have retreated since a deal to end the war with Iran was announced.

The benchmark 30-year fixed rate mortgage rate fell to 6.47% from 6.52% last week, mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday. One year ago, the average rate was 6.81%.

Borrowing costs on 15-year fixed-rate mortgages, often sought by borrowers refinancing a home loan, also came down this week. That average rate fell to 5.81% from 5.84% last week. A year ago, it was at 5.96%, Freddie Mac said.

By MATT OTT
AP Business Writer

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