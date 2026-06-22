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How major US stock indexes fared Monday 6/22/2026

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By AP News

U.S. stocks drifted through a mixed day of trading after oil prices eased and falling Big Tech stocks weighed on Wall Street.

The S&P 500 slipped 0.4% Monday and pulled 1.8% below its all-time high set early this month. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.3%, and the Nasdaq composite slumped 1.3%.

Oil prices fell roughly 3% following negotiations between the United States and Iran on ending their war. But drops for giants like Alphabet and Amazon weighed on the market, which resumed trading following a three-day weekend.

Rising Treasury yields in the bond market also pressured stock prices.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 fell 27.79 points, or 0.4%, to 7,472.79.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 148.01 points, or 0.3%, to 51,712.71.

The Nasdaq composite fell 351.33 points, or 1.3%, to 26,166.60.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 24.64 points, or 0.8% to 3,004.40.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 627.29 points, or 9.2%.

The Dow is up 3,649.42 points, or 7.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,924.61 points, or 12.6%.

The Russell 2000 is up 522.50 points, or 21.1%.

The Associated Press

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