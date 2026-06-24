How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday 6/24/2026

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Stocks wavered to a mixed close on Wall Street as losses for several tech giants including Microsoft weighed on the market.

The S&P 500 fell 0.1% on Wednesday, even though more stocks rose than fell within the index. The Dow added 0.4%, and the Nasdaq composite fell 0.4%.

Another decline in oil prices helped ease concerns about inflation. Brent crude dropped 3.8%, bringing it closer to where it was before the war with Iran started.

Treasury yields fell in the bond market.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 fell 7.24 points, or 0.1%, to 7,358.22.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 182.06 points, or 0.4%, to 51,848.90.

The Nasdaq composite fell 110.40 points, or 0.4%, to 25,476.64.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 11.15 points, or 0.4% to 2,986.63.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 142.36 points, or 1.9%.

The Dow is up 284.20 points, or 0.6%.

The Nasdaq is down 1,041.30 points, or 3.9%.

The Russell 2000 is up 6.86 points, or 0.2%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 512.72 points, or 7.5%.

The Dow is up 3,785.61 points, or 7.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,234.65 points, or 9.6%.

The Russell 2000 is up 504.72 points, or 20.3%.

The Associated Press