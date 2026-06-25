US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW

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HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “Yesteryear” by Caro Claire Burke (Knopf)

2. “Whistler” by Ann Patchett (Harper)

3. “The Calamity Club” by Kathryn Stockett (Spiegel & Grau)

4. “Our Perfect Storm” by Carley Fortune (Berkley)

5. “Rocket’s Red Glare” by Patterson/Eversmann (Little, Brown)

6. “Choke Point” by Brad Thor (Atria)

7. “Harvest Season” by Brynne Weaver (Slowburn)

8. “A Parade of Horribles” by Matt Dinniman (Ace)

9. “The Raven at the Ash Door” by K.A. Linde (Red Tower)

10. “This Inevitable Ruin” by Matt Dinniman (Ace)

11. “Land” by Maggie O’Farrell (Knopf)

12. “The Ballad of Falling Dragons” by Sarah A. Parker (Avon)

13. “Starside (deluxe ed.)” by Alex Aster (Avon)

14. “The Midnight Train” by Matt Haig (Viking)

15. “Road Trip” by Mary Kay Andrews (St. Martin’s)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “Communion” by JD Vance (Harper)

2. “School Years Scrapbook” – (Thunder Bay)

3. “The Land and Its People” by David Sedaris (Little, Brown)

4. “Strangers” by Belle Burden (Dial)

5. “Courage Can Save Us” by Rye Barcott (Bloomsbury)

6. “Stripped Down” by Bunnie Xo (Dey Street)

7. “The Crooked Places Made Straight” by Raphael G. Warnock (Penguin Press)

8. “The King Is Coming” by John Bevere (Thomas Nelson)

9. “London Falling” by Patrick Radden Keefe (Doubleday)

10. “The Freedom-Based Business Method” by Natalie Ellis (Hay House Business)

11. “Dad, I Want to Hear Your Story” by Jeffrey Mason (Hear Your Story)

12. “The Case For America” by Bret Baier (Mariner)

13. “Birth Vibes” by Jen Hamilton (Grand Central)

14. “Revolution” by Eric Metaxas (Odysseus)

15. “Take Me to Your Leader” by Neil deGrasse Tyson (Simon Six)

TRADE PAPERBACK BESTSELLERS

1. “Theo of Golden” by Allen Levi (Atria)

2. “The Divorce” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

3. “Dungeon Crawler Carl, Vol. 1 (graphic novel)” by Matt Dinniman (Ace)

4. “The Someday Garden” by Ashley Poston (Berkley)

5. “Atmosphere” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine)

6. “Dolly All the Time” by Annabel Monaghan (Putnam)

7. “Rules for the Summer” by Meghan Quinn (Bloom)

8. “Credence (deluxe ed.)” by Penelope Douglas (Berkley)

9. “Want to Know a Secret?” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

10. “To Flame a Wild Flower” by Sarah A. Parker (Avon)

11. “Dear Debbie” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

12. “Game On” by Navessa Allen (Slowburn)

13. “Murdoku” by Manuel Garand (Puzzlewright)

14. “Fever Dream” by Elsie Silver (Atria)

15. “Dungeon Crawler Carl, Vol. 1 (graphic novel)” by Matt Dinniman (Vault)

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By The Associated Press