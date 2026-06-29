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How major US stock indexes fared Monday 6/29/2026

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By AP News

U.S. stocks rose and recovered some of their losses from a rare losing week.

The S&P 500 climbed 1.2% Monday, breaking a five-day losing streak. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.6%, and the Nasdaq composite rose 2.1%.

Comcast helped lead the way and jumped after saying it plans to split off its media businesses from its broadband unit.

Several AI stocks also rebounded following sharp swings up and down last week. The gains came despite a rise for oil prices, while Treasury yields held relatively steady in the bond market.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 86.41 points, or 1.2%, to 7,440.43.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 306.63 points, or 0.6%, to 52,182.74.

The Nasdaq composite rose 522.53 points, or 2.1%, to 25,820.14.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 0.33 points, less than 0.1%, to 3,010.42.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 594.93 points, or 8.7%.

The Dow is up 4,119.45 points, or 8.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,578.15 points, or 11.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 528.51 points, or 21.3%.

The Associated Press

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