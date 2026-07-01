Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
88.7 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday 7/1/2026

Sponsored by:

Add us as a preferred source
By AP News

Most U.S. stocks rose, but drops for some influential technology companies kept the market in check.

The S&P 500 slipped 0.2% Wednesday for its eighth loss in 11 days. The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged down less than 0.1%, and the Nasdaq composite fell 0.7%.

Stocks got some help from the bond market as Treasury yields pared their gains following a weaker-than-expected report on U.S. manufacturing. That could allow the Federal Reserve to hold off on aggressive increases to interest rates this year.

Some recent AI-related winners including Micron Technology fell, weighing on the market.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 fell 16.13 points, or 0.2%, to 7,483.23.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 13.96 points, or less than 0.1%, to 52,305.24.

The Nasdaq composite fell 173.69 points, or 0.7%, to 26,040.03.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 11.78 points, or 0.4%, to 3,012.59.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 129.21 points, or 1.8%.

The Dow is up 429.13 points, or 0.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 742.41 points, or 2.9%.

The Russell 2000 is up 2.50 points, or 0.1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 637.73 points, or 9.3%.

The Dow is up 4,241.95 points, or 8.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,798.04 points, or 12%.

The Russell 2000 is up 530.68 points, or 21.4%.

The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Central Sierra Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.