How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday 7/1/2026

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Most U.S. stocks rose, but drops for some influential technology companies kept the market in check.

The S&P 500 slipped 0.2% Wednesday for its eighth loss in 11 days. The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged down less than 0.1%, and the Nasdaq composite fell 0.7%.

Stocks got some help from the bond market as Treasury yields pared their gains following a weaker-than-expected report on U.S. manufacturing. That could allow the Federal Reserve to hold off on aggressive increases to interest rates this year.

Some recent AI-related winners including Micron Technology fell, weighing on the market.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 fell 16.13 points, or 0.2%, to 7,483.23.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 13.96 points, or less than 0.1%, to 52,305.24.

The Nasdaq composite fell 173.69 points, or 0.7%, to 26,040.03.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 11.78 points, or 0.4%, to 3,012.59.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 129.21 points, or 1.8%.

The Dow is up 429.13 points, or 0.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 742.41 points, or 2.9%.

The Russell 2000 is up 2.50 points, or 0.1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 637.73 points, or 9.3%.

The Dow is up 4,241.95 points, or 8.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,798.04 points, or 12%.

The Russell 2000 is up 530.68 points, or 21.4%.

The Associated Press