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Tropical storm Douglas forms in Pacific Ocean, no threat to land, hurricane center says

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By AP News

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Douglas formed Wednesday in the Pacific Ocean, the National Hurricane Center said.

The center of the cyclone was at sea and posed no threat to land. Douglas was located about 1,220 miles (1,960 kilometers) west-southwest of the southern tip of Mexico’s Baja California.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts. The storm was moving north at 7 mph (11 kph), the center said, adding that a gradual turn to the northwest was expected late this week.

Tropical-storm-force winds extended outward up to 90 miles (150 kilometers). Some strengthening was expected Wednesday night with a weakening trend on Thursday, the hurricane center said.

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