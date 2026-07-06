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Ohio police officer fatally shot responding to 911 gunshots call, suspect and 2 others also dead

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By AP News

RITTMAN, Ohio (AP) — A police officer responding to a 911 call about gunshots at an Ohio home was fatally shot, and the suspect and two other people also died, a county sheriff said.

Two other officers and a police dog were hurt, Wayne County Sheriff Tom Ballinger told reporters. Their conditions were not immediately known.

The shootings happened Sunday night in Rittman, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) south of Cleveland.

Ballinger said the 911 call came in at about 9:30 p.m. about “some type of disturbance and shots fired.”

“Officers responded to the area and immediately started taking fire,” Ballinger said. “At this point, we have lost an officer in the line of duty.”

No names have been released.

Ballinger did not provide any further information on the deaths of the suspect and the other two people. He declined to answer any questions.

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