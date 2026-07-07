How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday 7/7/2026

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The roller-coaster ride for AI stocks snapped lower again and weighed on Wall Street.

The S&P 500 fell 0.4% Tuesday, even though the majority of stocks within the index rose. The drops for stocks in the artificial-intelligence industry dragged the Nasdaq composite down 1.2%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 0.2%.

The weakness began in Asia, where Samsung Electronics tumbled 6.9% in Seoul despite offering what analysts called a strong forecast for upcoming results. AI stocks worldwide have been under pressure because of worries their prices shot too high.

Stocks also felt pressure from rising oil prices.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 fell 33.58 points, or 0.4%, to 7,503.85.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 130.76 points, or 0.2%, to 52,925.15.

The Nasdaq composite fell 302.47 points, or 1.2%, to 25,818.69.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 27.05 points, or 0.9%, to 2,982.49.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 20.61 points, or 0.3%.

The Dow is up 25.08 points, or less than 0.1%.

The Nasdaq is down 13.98 points, or 0.1%.

The Russell 2000 is down 13.62 points, or 0.5%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 658.35 points, or 9.6%.

The Dow is up 4,861.86 points, or 10.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,576.70 points, or 11.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 500.58 points, or 20.2%.

The Associated Press