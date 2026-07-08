How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday 7/8/2026

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Oil prices rose, and stock markets dropped in shaky trading worldwide after President Donald Trump raised doubts about the temporary truce in the war with Iran.

The S&P 500 fell 0.3% Wednesday after sinking as much as 1.1% earlier in the day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1.1% after Trump said the agreement to pause fighting was over. The Nasdaq composite erased an early slump and rose 0.2% after Trump said in the afternoon that the most recent fighting did not mean a return to full-scale war.

Brent crude oil’s price climbed 5% above $78 per barrel.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 fell 21.14 points, or 0.3%, to 7,482.71.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 576.76 points, or 1.1%, to 52,348.39.

The Nasdaq composite rose 51.96 points, or 0.2%, to 25,870.65.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 26.10 points, or 0.9%, to 2,956.39.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 0.53 points, or less than 0.1%.

The Dow is down 551.68 points, or 1%.

The Nasdaq is up 37.98 points, or 0.1%.

The Russell 2000 is down 39.72 points, or 1.3%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 637.21 points, or 9.3%.

The Dow is up 4,285.10 points, or 8.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,628.66 points, or 11.3%.

The Russell 2000 is up 474.48 points, or 19.1%.

The Associated Press