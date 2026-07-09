New York sues 3M, DuPont and other companies over so-called forever chemicals

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York’s attorney general sued several large chemical and agricultural companies on Thursday, alleging they knowingly sold harmful so-called forever chemicals used in cosmetics, non-stick cookware and other products.

The lawsuit against 3M, DuPont de Nemours, The Chemours Company and Corteva and other manufacturers is the latest legal action over PFAS, which have been linked to an increased risk of certain cancers and developmental delays in children.

“Big companies like 3M and DuPont knowingly sold toxic products that threatened New Yorkers’ health and polluted our environment for decades. It’s time for them to pay for the damage they caused,” New York Attorney General Letitia James said in a statement.

Filed in state court in Albany, the lawsuit seeks to force the companies to fund environmental cleanup efforts in New York and to warn consumers about their products. It argues that, in some cases, the companies were aware that the chemicals were toxic or could cause environmental damage.

DuPont, 3M, Corteva and Chemours didn’t immediately respond to Thursday messages seeking comment.

Last year, DuPont, Chemours and Corteva, agreed to pay New Jersey up to $2 billion to settle environmental claims stemming from PFAS.

PFAS, or perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, are a group of chemicals that have been around for decades and have now spread into the nation’s air, water and soil.

They were incredibly useful, ensuring that firefighting foam suffocates flames and helping clothes to withstand rain, among many other uses. But because they resist breaking down, the chemicals stay in the environment and become harmful.