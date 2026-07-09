How major US stock indexes fared Thursday 7/9/2026

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Stocks rose, and oil prices eased as financial markets calmed a day after President Donald Trump raised doubts about the temporary truce in the war with Iran.

The S&P 500 climbed 0.8% Thursday and more than recovered its loss form the day before. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.3%, and the Nasdaq composite rose 1.3%.

Oil prices gave back much of their jumps from the day before on worries about increased fighting in the Middle East. That helped Treasury yields ease in the bond market, which relaxed the pressure on other markets.

Stock indexes rose in much of Europe and Asia.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 rose 60.93 points, or 0.8%, to 7,543.64.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 139.02 points, or 0.3%, to 52,487.41.

The Nasdaq composite rose 336.24 points, or 1.3%, to 26,206.89.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 36.15 points, or 1.2%, to 2,992.54.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 60.40 points, or 0.8%.

The Dow is down 412.66 points, or 0.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 374.22 points, or 1.4%.

The Russell 2000 is down 3.57 points, or 0.1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 698.14 points, or 10.2%.

The Dow is up 4,424.12 points, or 9.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,964.90 points, or 12.8%.

The Russell 2000 is up 510.63 points, or 20.6%.

The Associated Press