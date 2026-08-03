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Cyberattack hits Liechtenstein’s register of people behind companies and foundations

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By AP News
Liechtenstein Cyberattack

Liechtenstein Cyberattack

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BERLIN (AP) — A cyberattack tapped the data of some 31,000 people in Liechtenstein’s register of people behind companies and foundations in the wealthy principality, the government said.

The “register of economic beneficiaries” was accessed at night from Wednesday into Thursday last week, the government said. It said that the breach was noticed on Thursday, that measures were taken to secure data and the system taken offline.

The government said there were no indications that any data was altered or deleted.

The list of people behind companies, foundations and trusteeships is part of efforts to combat money laundering and terror financing.

Liechtenstein is a nation of 40,000 people between Switzerland and Austria, and the financial industry is central to its economy.

The government set up a crisis unit over the weekend to investigate the attack.

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