Save money and gas with a used hybrid vehicle. Here are some picks from Edmunds

Buying a used car can be a smart money move. During a typical ownership cycle, the cost of a used vehicle is usually significantly lower than buying or leasing a new car. Choose one that’s only a few years old, and it will likely have relatively low miles and plenty of reliable years ahead at a nicer price than getting a new vehicle. You can save even more by selecting a fuel-efficient hybrid model known for reliability.

To create this list of the best used 3-year-old hybrids, Edmunds examined fuel economy ratings, brand-level reliability, crash test scores, and overall appeal as a daily driver. Any one of these five hybrids from the 2023 model year will likely serve you well while saving you money. The prices listed below are what you can expect to pay at nationwide dealerships such as CarMax or Carvana.

Small car: 2023 Toyota Prius

Toyota redesigned the Prius for the 2023 model year, keeping its traditional aerodynamic hatchback shape while adding rakishly attractive styling. For the first time, the new design made the Prius a car you might want for its looks as much as for its fuel efficiency. Toyota also dramatically improved the car’s performance without reducing fuel economy. Open the rear hatch, and the Prius has a roomy trunk that expands with the back seat folded down. The downsides to this version of the Prius include a cramped interior and poor outward visibility, but you might decide those are small prices to pay for one of the most fuel-efficient hybrids that money can buy.

2023 Prius average price: approximately $30,000

EPA-estimated fuel economy: up to 57 mpg combined

Midsize car: 2023 Honda Accord

The Honda Accord is about as roomy as you can get for a midsize sedan. There’s plenty of rear legroom for adults, and there is an abundance of room in the trunk for all of your things. For the redesigned 2023 Accord, Honda installed its latest hybrid powertrain, which delivers satisfying acceleration and impressive fuel economy. It also made the hybrid powertrain standard on most of the Accord’s available trim levels. The main issue with the Accord is that you must buy the top Touring trim to get the hybrid powertrain and the most desirable technology features. Also, make sure to choose one equipped with blind-spot warning, an important safety feature.

2023 Accord Hybrid average price: approximately $28,500

EPA-estimated fuel economy: up to 48 mpg combined

Small SUV: 2023 Honda CR-V

The Honda CR-V is a longtime favorite for small SUV shoppers, and there are plenty of reasons why. The CR-V offers roomy seating, a smooth ride over bumps, and plenty of cargo space. As with the Accord, Honda redesigned the CR-V for the 2023 model year and equipped it with its latest hybrid powertrain. The Sport and Sport Touring trims come with the hybrid as standard. As with the Accord, the CR-V’s best infotainment tech features are available only on the top trim level. Blind-spot warning is not standard, so select accordingly.

2023 CR-V Hybrid average price: approximately $33,000

EPA-estimated fuel economy: up to 40 mpg combined

Midsize SUV: 2023 Toyota Highlander Hybrid

It wasn’t long ago that the idea of an eight-passenger, three-row midsize SUV offering fuel economy estimates in the mid-30s would have been considered an impossibility, but the Highlander Hybrid makes it a reality. This is a sensible SUV that’s easy to drive and can seat up to eight people with its third-row seat raised. That third-row seat is pretty small, though, so it’s best to think of it for occasional use only. The 2023 Highlander Hybrid received some tech upgrades, so look for one with the big 12.3-inch center touchscreen.

2023 Highlander Hybrid average price: approximately $44,000

EPA-estimated fuel economy: up to 36 mpg combined

Luxury vehicle: 2023 Lexus RX

When Americans decide to upgrade to a luxury car, they often pick this luxury SUV: the Lexus RX. It received a complete redesign for the 2023 model year and came in two hybrid flavors. The RX 350h is the more efficient and affordable one, while the RX 500h emphasizes power and performance over fuel economy. The RX is a midsize SUV seating five people, and both hybrid versions include standard all-wheel drive. For trim level and equipment variety, choose the RX 350h since the RX 500h is only available with the F Sport Performance trim.

2023 RX average price: approximately $49,000

EPA-estimated fuel economy: 36 mpg combined

Edmunds says

Affordability is a concern for most car buyers. If saving money is important to you, buying a used vehicle instead of a new one can save you thousands. Make it a fuel-efficient hybrid, and the savings will continue for years after the purchase.

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This story was provided to The Associated Press by the automotive website Edmunds.

Christian Wardlaw is a contributor at Edmunds.

By CHRISTIAN WARDLAW of Edmunds