Honduran judge dismisses fraud and money laundering case against former President Hernández

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (AP) — A judge in Honduras on Tuesday dismissed the case against former president Juan Orlando Hernández for fraud and money laundering charges, clearing him of any pending charges in the Central American nation.

Hernández made the controversial return to his home country in July, four years after being extradited to the United States for his drug trafficking trial. The former leader, sentenced to 45 years in prison in the United States, was released in December after receiving a presidential pardon from U.S. President Donald Trump. He pledged to face justice in his country, but some lawyers questioned whether the Honduran justice system was strong enough to pursue the case.

The charges related to a case known as Pandora I, which alleged that a network of former high-ranking officials from 2010 to 2013 participated in the expansion and approval of public funds disbursements totaling more than 288 million lempiras ($10.8 million) to various foundations, according to an investigation by the country’s Specialized Prosecutor’s Unit Against Corruption Networks, or UFERCO.

According to UFERCO, Hernández benefited from these disbursements, receiving at least 62 million lempiras ($2.3 million) for his political campaign through various schemes, including the creation of shell companies, the use of straw men and fictitious contracts.

Hernández repeatedly asserted his innocence and said Tuesday that the charges lacked merit.

The ruling Tuesday was due to the fact that the evidence presented at the hearing “did not establish the defendant’s participation in the investigated events,” the Honduran Judiciary reported on its social media account.

The Honduran public prosecutor’s office had requested that the judge admit the evidence and issue a formal indictment against the former president, but its request was rejected, and Hernández was granted definitive release. He was previously granted conditional release as the case advanced.

Outside court Tuesday, a large number of Hernández’s supporters gathered as they had throughout his brief legal proceedings.

“Today this chapter of political persecution closes, we close the one in the United States, this one is closing,” the former president declared to the crowd as he left the hearing.

Supreme Court spokesman Carlos Silva said at a news conference that any parties involved in the proceedings who disagree with the decision can file an appeal.

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