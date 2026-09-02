1 adult hurt, no kids harmed after shooting at Virginia elementary school, official says

An adult was wounded in a shooting at a Virginia elementary school Wednesday morning, according to an official who responded to the scene and confirmed no children were injured.

Jim Wood, a Waynesboro city council member whose district includes Westwood Hills Elementary School, said in a phone interview that the shooting was an isolated event and that the shooter is no longer a threat. He declined to further elaborate on the suspect’s status.

“This is a one-on-one incident,” said Wood, who was at a nearby event Wednesday morning and went to the scene. He later went to a church, where he said children were being reunited with their families.

The adult victim was taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, Wood said.

Robin Lawson, a spokeswoman for Virginia State Police, also confirmed that initial reports indicate one adult was injured and no children were harmed.

Waynesboro police have not yet released a full statement on the shooting, but Lawson said one would be forthcoming Wednesday afternoon.

Wood said he could not identify the suspect or confirm any connection between that person and the victim.

Video from local media showed several emergency vehicles outside the school. In social media posts, the school system confirmed police were “managing an emergency” Wednesday morning, later confirming that all “Westwood students, teachers, and staff are accounted for and are safe.”

Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger said she was monitoring the incident.

“My heart is with these young students, their parents and families, and the teachers and staff at the school,” Spanberger said on social media. “Thank you to the first responders who are assisting at the scene.”

Waynesboro is about 96 miles (155 km) northwest of Richmond.

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Rankin reported from Richmond, Virginia. Raby reported from Charleston, West Virginia.

By SARAH RANKIN and JOHN RABY

Associated Press