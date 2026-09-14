Global shares mostly decline and AI stocks plunge after calls to slow AI industry

HONG KONG (AP) — Global shares were mostly lower Monday as AI-related stocks, including Open AI investor SoftBank, declined following calls from Anthropic’s CEO to slow AI development for safety.

U.S. futures edged lower, while oil prices gained more than 2% as worries grew over global oil supplies after Saudi Arabia shut down a major oil pipeline used to help bypass the Strait of Hormuz after it was attacked.

In early European trading, Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 0.6% to 10,717.84. France’s CAC 40 dropped 0.8% to 8,118.52, while Germany’s DAX was 0.6% lower at 25,405.91.

South Korea’s Kospi lost 3.3% to 6,684.37. Japan’s Nikkei 225 index slid 0.8% to 63,492.99. Shares of Japanese investment conglomerate SoftBank Group, a key investor in OpenAI, plummeted 10.7% after OpenAI CEO Sam Altman backed Anthropic’s CEO Dario Amodei in his calls over the weekend that the AI industry should slow down to ensure its safety.

Altman also said in an interview with Fortune published Saturday that his AI firm would not make its initial public stock offering this year as it focuses on safety.

OpenAI and Anthropic are private companies, but both are expected to list and be traded publicly in the months ahead.

SoftBank’s share price slide “probably reflects the possibility that AI development may be slowed by regulators to try to avoid the worst case outcomes that Anthropic and Open AI have discussed,” said Dan Baker of investment research firm Morningstar. “And maybe also reflect the possibility that any further examples of loss of control of newer AI models could also slow AI development.”

Other AI-related stocks also fell on Monday. South Korea’s memory chipmaker SK Hynix fell 6.4%. Samsung Electronics lost 4.1%. Japan’s chip equipment manufacturer Tokyo Electron dropped 1%, while Japanese memory maker Kioxia Holdings also sank 6.4%.

Taiwan’s Taiex fell 0.7%. Shares of Taiwan’s leading AI chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. dropped 1.2%.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.5% to 24,917.60. The Shanghai Composite index edged down less than 0.1% to 3,885.33. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 was up 0.1% to 8,749.90.

Oil prices moved higher early Monday as U.S.-Iran tensions remained escalated while Iran-backed Houthi rebels stepped up attacks on Saudi Arabia.

Brent crude, the international standard, rose 2.6% to $107.28 per barrel. It was at roughly $72 a barrel before the start of the war in Iran in late February.

Benchmark U.S. crude was up 2.5% to $102.57 per barrel.

While the prospect of a de-escalation of war in Iran and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial waterway for global oil transport, may have dimmed, wrote ING commodities strategists Warren Patterson and Ewa Manthey in a commentary Monday, the situation is still fluid and “sizeable” volumes of oil have still been moving through the strait.

On Friday, Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 gained 0.9%, ending its four-day losing streak. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1%, and the technology-heavy Nasdaq composite climbed 1%.

Investors are also monitoring this week’s Federal Reserve meeting, in which Fed policymakers could raise rates as inflation remains above the Fed’s 2% target.

Growing inflationary worries following the Iran war-caused energy shock and rising U.S. government debt have fueled a sell-off of government bonds and put pressure on U.S. Treasury yields.

The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury was at 4.96%, up from 4.95% last Thursday despite the U.S. Treasury Department’s expanded buyback operations meant to stabilize the bond market.

In other dealings, the U.S. dollar rose to 154.56 Japanese yen from 153.58 yen. The euro was trading at $1.1542, down from $1.1598.

By CHAN HO-HIM

AP Business Writer