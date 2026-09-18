Trump to meet acting Venezuelan President Delcy Rodríguez in New York next week, White House says

WASHINGTON (AP) — The president has several meetings scheduled with other world leaders while he is in New York City for the United Nations General Assembly next week.

He will participate in a “pull-aside” meeting — a more casual meeting than a formal bilateral sit-down — with acting Venezuelan President Delcy Rodriguez, according to Mike Waltz, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

Waltz also told reporters on a Friday call that Trump will be meeting with Andy Burnham, the United Kingdom prime minister, and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

Trump also will meet with leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council.

By SEUNG MIN KIM