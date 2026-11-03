After months lost at sea on a small boat, 5 people are rescued in the island nation of Kiribati

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Five people, including two children, were rescued this week in the South Pacific island nation of Kiribati after three months drifting at sea in a 20-foot skiff, authorities said. Another four remained missing.

Villagers rescued the group Sunday off Fanning Island in Kiribati, the Australian Broadcasting Corp. reported, after they had drifted an estimated 5,400 kilometers (3,355 miles) east from the Federated States of Micronesia.

The U.S. Coast Guard in Guam on Tuesday confirmed that the skiff with nine people aboard had been reported missing after it failed to return to Ruo Island in Micronesia on July 30. A 10-day search covering 85,700 square kilometers (33,000 square miles) followed without any sign of the missing boat or those aboard, it said.

“Incredible and wonderful news these five folks were found and are receiving care,” the U.S. Coast Guard told The Associated Press in an email.

“Our profound condolences to family and friends of those who did not arrive with them,” the email added.

When asked by the AP what happened to the missing four, the U.S. Coast Guard said it was continuing to gather and confirm information and would reply as soon as possible.

A lawmaker in Kiribati, Kaotitaake Rakoroa, told ABC the survivors were being cared for by a pastor on the island.

Nursing officer Paukin Tororo told the ABC on Monday that all five were severely dehydrated and malnourished. All were put on intravenous drips and were showing signs of recovery.

“They can give a smile face, they show the sign they want to eat,” she told the ABC.

The survivors had yet to speak publicly about their ordeal and had requested privacy, the Australian broadcaster reported.

The governor of Micronesia’s Chuuk state, Alexander Narruhn, issued a statement Sunday saying he had begun talks with the Kiribati government to bring the survivors home.

“There were nine people aboard the boat that went missing. Thanks be to God for his love and mercy that five of the nine have been found,” Narruhn said through an interpreter.

“We continue to pray for their four companions,” he added. Narruhn did not immediately respond to the AP’s request for comment.

The nine had been making a one-hour crossing between the islands of Murilo and Ruo when they were caught in a storm, the ABC reported.

By ROD McGUIRK

Associated Press