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Democrat Marni von Wilpert wins election to U.S. House in California’s 48th Congressional District

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By AP News

Democrat Marni von Wilpert won election Wednesday to the U.S. House of Representatives representing California’s 48th Congressional District, defeating Republican Jim Desmond. Von Wilpert is a member of the San Diego City Council and a former prosecutor. She also spent time in President Barack Obama’s administration as a workers’ rights attorney. She benefitted from the state’s passage of Proposition 50 to temporarily redraw the state’s congressional district boundaries, winning a seat that had been held by Republican Rep. Darrell Issa, who opted to retire. Desmond is a San Diego County supervisor. The Associated Press declared von Wilpert the winner at 8:32 p.m. EST.

By The Associated Press

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