Italian voters reject judicial reform in a setback for Premier Giorgia Meloni

ROME (AP) — Italian voters rejected a judicial reform backed by conservative Premier Giorgia Meloni, delivering a stinging setback to the right-wing government one year ahead of national elections.

The “No” camp won around 54% of the vote against the government‑backed “Yes” campaign, which secured about 46%, according to almost final Interior Ministry data.

Turnout over the two‑day ballot, which began Sunday, was considerably higher than expected at almost 59% following a polarizing campaign. The vote galvanized the center‑left opposition while exposing fractures within the right‑wing coalition that supports Meloni.

The defeat of the referendum risks weakening Meloni’s leadership both at home and abroad. It may also complicate her efforts to defend her controversial alignment with U.S. President Donald Trump and his increasingly unpopular war on Iran.

The referendum centered on long-debated reforms aimed at reshaping the structure of Italy’s judiciary. A key measure included separating the career paths of judges and prosecutors, preventing them from switching roles.

Another major change concerned the High Judicial Council, which oversees magistrates’ appointments and disciplinary matters. The reform proposed splitting it into three separate chambers and altering how members are chosen, replacing internal elections with selections by lottery from eligible judges and prosecutors.