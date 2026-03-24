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Denmark votes in an early election that follows a crisis over US designs on Greenland

By AP News
Denmark Election What To Know

Denmark Election What To Know

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COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Danish voters went to the polls Tuesday in a general election, with Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen seeking a third term at the helm of the Scandinavian country after a standoff with U.S. President Donald Trump over the future of the kingdom’s semiautonomous territory of Greenland.

More than 4.3 million people are eligible to have their say in the vote for the new Folketing, or parliament, in Copenhagen, which is elected for a four-year term.

Frederiksen called the election last month, going to the country several months before she had to in apparent hopes that her resolute image in the crisis over Greenland would help her with voters in the European Union and NATO member country.

By KOSTYA MANENKOV and GEIR MOULSON
Associated Press

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