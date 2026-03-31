International observers urge violence-free elections after clashes at Serbia vote

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — International observers at a local election in European Union candidate Serbia said Monday they had witnessed violence and irregularities during the vote.

“Yesterday, the delegation observed procedures inside polling stations often largely in line with provisions but was alarmed by the situation outside the premises,” the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities of the Council of Europe said in a statement.

“Congress observers witnessed acts of violence … and in all but one of the municipalities visited, saw heated arguments and the threatening presence of large groups of people, often unidentified and sometimes masked,” they added.

The vote in Serbia on Sunday was held in 10 towns throughout the country. It was seen as a test for autocratic President Aleksandar Vucic following more than a year of youth-led street protests that shook his tight grip on power.

Vucic has declared victory for his right-wing populist Serbian Progressive Party in all 10 municipalities. The Serbian president has led the campaign himself, as he sought to reaffirm his rule after the protests that first started in November 2024, triggered by a train station tragedy in the country’s north.

Violent incidents erupted in at least three towns on Sunday. Student activists and some observers said they were attacked by Vucic’s supporters, some of whom were masked. The president and his party accused the other side of stirring incidents.

“Violence and coercion are unacceptable barriers to the free expression of the will of all voters,” the Congress monitors said. “No voter should feel threatened when exercising his or her democratic right.”

In addition, the statement said, “a number of irregularities, related to breaches of voting secrecy and voters taking photos of their ballot papers, was also highly worrying.” The preelection campaign, the group said, “was highly polarized and focused on national priorities and actors.”

Vucic has faced accusations of curbing democratic freedoms in Serbia since he came to power more than a decade ago. Though he is formally seeking EU entry for the country, the process has been stalled as he maintained also ties with Russia and China.

Both presidential and parliamentary elections are expected in Serbia late this year or next year. Support for Vucic is believed to have eroded though mass protests have subsided in recent months.

Serbian independent monitors also reported scores of violent incidents and clashes in some of the towns, and voting irregularities during Sunday’s election. Videos from the scene showed clashes and even a man with a gun in one town.

The independent Center for Research, Transparency and Accountability said that “this can hardly be called an election.”

The group alleged violations of voting secrecy and organized voting, along with repeated scuffles that included employees of state institutions. Several people were injured and police in riot gear deployed in some towns.

“The whole atmosphere was marked with high intensity of tensions, violence, pressures,” Jovana Djurbabic, from CRTA, told The Associated Press. “I would not call these elections free, they are not free at all.”

Vucic has also alleged “logistical support” to his opponents during the election from a neighboring country. He has in the past repeatedly accused Croatia of supporting the student-led movement that led protests against his rule.

Croatian President Zoran Milanovic said Monday he was canceling an annual regional meeting planned in May because it was impossible to host Vucic in the country following his recent comments.

Vucic’s “political statements and actions … inflict damage on relations between the states and jeopardize peace and stability in southeastern Europe,” the statement from Milanovic’s office said.

Relations between Croatia and Serbia have been strained since Belgrade backed in 1991-95 a Croatian Serb rebellion against the country’s independence from the Serb-led former Yugoslavia. More than 10,000 people died in the war.

By JOVANA GEC

Associated Press