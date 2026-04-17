Mamdani endorses City Council candidate who accused Cuomo of sexual harassment

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani endorsed Lindsey Boylan — the first woman to publicly accuse former Gov. Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment — in a City Council race on Friday, his latest attempt to wield his political clout to influence Democratic contests.

Boylan “represents the kind of fearless leadership this moment demands,” Mamdani said in a statement.

“She has shown a willingness to tell hard truths, to challenge entrenched power, and to stand up for working people even when it isn’t easy. That courage matters,” he said.

Mamdani ran against Cuomo for mayor last year, beating him once in the Democratic primary, then again in the general election after the former governor ran as a third-party candidate. During that race, Boylan occasionally demonstrated outside Cuomo campaign events to draw attention to the harassment scandal that drove him from power.

The endorsement came as Mamdani, who vaulted from relative obscurity to become a national progressive star last year, has wasted little time testing whether his potent brand can bring about a leftward shift in New York politics.

Just after winning the mayoral election, Mamdani endorsed Brad Lander, a former City Hall challenger, in a race against U.S. Rep. Dan Goldman, who has the support of many moderate Democrats, including one of the mayor’s biggest allies, Gov. Kathy Hochul.

Days after Mamdani took office, he waded into another race when he backed Claire Valdez, a democratic socialist state lawmaker, to succeed retiring U.S. Rep. Nydia Velázquez. The incumbent has favored a different heir for her seat in Brooklyn and Queens, putting her at odds with Mamdani after she supported him in the mayor’s race.

In Boylan’s contest, Mamdani’s endorsement is counter to Council Speaker Julie Menin, who has endorsed another candidate for the open seat in Manhattan, as the pair of leaders duel over the city’s budget woes.

Mamdani, in his endorsement, acknowledged a wider objective: building support in the City Council.

“As we work to usher in a new era in our city’s politics, and advance our affordability agenda, I need partners in the work like Lindsey and that’s why I am proud to endorse her campaign for City Council,” he said.

Boylan, who previously had unsuccessful runs for Congress and Manhattan borough president, said she was honored to get the mayor’s endorsement.

“I was proud to support the Mayor in his campaign to bring affordability and change to New York City,” she said. Her City Council special election is on April 28.

In 2020, Boylan accused Cuomo of sexually harassing her when she was an economic development adviser his administration. She said he subjected her to an unwanted kiss and inappropriate comments.

Cuomo has denied the allegations. He resigned in 2021 after a report released by the state attorney general concluded that he had sexually harassed 11 women, including Boylan.

Asked about Mamdani’s endorsement Friday, Cuomo spokesperson Rich Azzopardi said the former governor “never harassed anyone.” He also assailed Boylan as “a perennial candidate” unworthy of support.

“Mamdani endorsing her tells you everything you need to know about him and his new era,” Azzopardi said.

By ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE

Associated Press