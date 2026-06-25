Term limits removed for president of auto racing governing body the FIA

PARIS (AP) — Auto racing governing body the FIA, which oversees Formula 1, has voted to remove term limits on its presidency and other positions, removing one potential obstacle for Mohammed Ben Sulayem to remain in office in the long term.

The FIA confirmed in a statement that “term limits have been removed from FIA bodies” following its extraordinary general assemblies meeting in Macao on Thursday.

Ben Sulayem has been in office since 2021 and was re-elected unopposed in December for his second of what had been a maximum three four-year terms, after would-be competitors said restrictive election rules kept them off the ballot.

There remains an age limit of 70 for presidential candidates, which would still keep Ben Sulayem to three terms unless that too is changed in future.

The former rally driver from the United Arab Emirates will be 68 by the time of the next scheduled round of FIA elections in 2029. He has not said whether he intends to seek re-election in future, and the removal of term limits affects other senior roles, too.

The term limits had been introduced following an acrimonious end to the 16-year presidency of Max Mosley in 2009 after a conflict with F1 teams. Jean Todt was then president for the maximum 12 years before Ben Sulayem’s election in 2021.

While Ben Sulayem’s tenure has included disagreements with Formula 1 drivers and a high rate of staff turnover at the FIA, he has also overseen a financial recovery since the Covid pandemic.

An operating profit of 6.7 million euros ($7.62 million) for 2025 was part of “the strongest set of financial results in a decade,” the FIA said Thursday.

“As we look ahead, we remain focused on creating new opportunities, increasing participation, advancing innovation, and ensuring the FIA continues to grow as a strong, sustainable and trusted federation for the future,” Ben Sulayem said in a statement.

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