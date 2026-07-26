House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries kicks off 100 days till midterms with affordability agenda

The stage is in battleground Pennsylvania. The stakes are control of the House.

House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries on Sunday will unveil the party’s Fighting for an Affordable America agenda, as he kicks off 100 days until the midterm elections and works to focus voter attention ahead of November.

In Pennsylvania’s 7th District, tucked in the Lehigh Valley, Jeffries and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, a potential 2028 Democratic presidential candidate, are rallying support for Bob Brooks, a retired firefighter trying to unseat the incumbent Republican congressman as Democrats reach for the House majority.

Jeffries, D-N.Y., said the goal is “making clear to the American people that we’re focused on lowering the cost of groceries and gas and housing, we’re committed to a country that provides affordable heath care for every American.”

Down the road, Brooks’ rival, freshman GOP Rep. Ryan Mackenzie, is launching his own 100-day out event.

It’s a symbolic start to a campaign season that’s been well underway for much of a tumultuous year that’s included partisan redistricting battles, contentious primaries in both parties and weighty Supreme Court rulings on campaign finance.

Midterm elections are often a referendum on the president

Midterm elections are often a referendum on the party in power, and the contests are set against the second term of President Donald Trump, whose military action against Iran and economic policies backed by the Republican majority in Congress are reshaping the political landscape.

“We gotta win the midterms,” Trump said during a visit last month to a Mack Truck plant in the district, where he promoted Mackenzie’s candidacy.

Trump has made a number of visits to competitive states as GOP candidates rely on the power of the presidency to propel their campaigns. Last week he was in Georgia, a key state with a marquee Senate race, and he has a trip to battleground Michigan coming up.

While the president voices support for rank-and-file Republicans during his rallies, he also devotes much of his time on stage to a wide range of issues including the U.S.-Mexico border, opposing transgender rights and criticizing judges.

Republicans are hoping the president’s signature legislation, the One Big Beautiful Bill Act of tax breaks and spending cuts, along with a measure the House passed recently aiming to limit lawmaker stock trading, will buoy them with voters.

But they’re up against a historical trend that sees the president’s party lose seats in midterm elections and confronting the unpopularity of the war with Iran.

Democrats are aiming to seize on voter disapproval of the war and refocus attention back to kitchen table issues like higher costs and gas prices to propel them to wins in the narrowly divided House.

A few seats will determine control of the House

Even though 435 House seats are being contested this fall, control of the House is often determined by just a handful of competitive districts. Fewer than 20 seats are among the most watched, what analysts call genuine toss-ups.

Pennsylvania’s 7th District is a key battleground along with contests elsewhere in the state, reflecting significant political weight not just as a presidential swing state but as the pathway to a House majority. Democrats are also targeting House contests in Pennsylvania’s 1st, 8th and 10th districts — all seats controlled by Republicans.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., is preparing to embark on his own cross-country trip to fund-raise for the GOP and stump for Republican candidates as he works to retain his majority.

Republicans have a cash edge over Democrats in the race for House control. A question hovering over the election is how the Supreme Court’s June ruling affecting campaign finance could play out, with national parties now able to make direct contributions to candidate campaigns.

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Associated Press writer Lisa Mascaro contributed to this report.

By MIKE CATALINI

Associated Press